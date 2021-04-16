Live preconference webinars as part of the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2021 Virtual Stakeholders Summit are set to address opportunities in our nation’s capital and in statehouses across the country with a new administration in office, in addition to discussing how agricultural companies can assist farmers and ranchers in dispelling myths and highlighting accurate information about the animal agriculture community. Preconference sessions are scheduled for the five business days leading up to the Virtual Summit, beginning Wednesday, April 28.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food industries to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2021 event, themed “Obstacles to Opportunities,” is set primarily for May 5 and 6.

“The success of the animal agriculture community is dependent on how well we all work together – both inside and outside of agriculture,” said Casey Kinler, Alliance director of membership and marketing. “Preconference webinars at the 2021 Virtual Summit will address this very issue while providing the tools needed to foster those relationships and safeguard the future of animal agriculture.”



What are agricultural companies’ plans to prepare, protect and promote animal agriculture in this new age of social media empowerment? What are these organizations doing to support farmers and the bigger agricultural community? Are companies also feeling the heat from activists? In preconference webinar “Expanding the Base: What Companies and Organizations are Doing to Promote and Protect Animal Ag,” a panel of executives will share how their companies are looking to the future to help the agriculture community correct misinformation and tell the true story of agriculture. Speakers include:

Jane Hillstrom , Vice President, Reputation Management, Filament, session moderator

, Vice President, Reputation Management, Filament, session moderator Sharyl Sauer , Global Business Platforms Communications Leader, Corteva Agriscience

, Global Business Platforms Communications Leader, Corteva Agriscience John Brunquell , PhD, President & CEO, Egg Innovations

, PhD, President & CEO, Egg Innovations Stewart Leeth , Chief Sustainability Officer, Smithfield Foods

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Smithfield Foods Emily Johannes, Senior Manager, Sustainable Sourcing, Nestle

Sponsored by the National Pork Producers Council, preconference session “A Changing View from Washington & Statehouses Around the Country: Challenges and Opportunities in a New Administration” panelists will address the how the new administration could impact the animal agriculture community’s efforts to protect and promote our livelihoods. Policy experts will bring us up to speed on how animal agriculture has fared since President Biden took office, challenges to come and how we can take advantage of opportunities to represent animal agriculture in the nation’s capital, at statehouses and during policy discussions at every level. Panelists include:

Christian Richter , Principal, The Policy Group

, Principal, The Policy Group Elizabeth Rumley , Senior Staff Attorney, National Agricultural Law Center

, Senior Staff Attorney, National Agricultural Law Center Nick Giordano, Vice President and Counsel, Global Government Affairs, National Pork Producers Council, session moderator

The full Virtual Summit agenda is available on the Virtual Summit registration website. Sessions will highlight ways to position animal agriculture as a path forward to climate neutrality, how to elevate the voices of farmers in dialogues surrounding food and agriculture, and strategies for virtual stakeholder and influencer engagement.

Be sure to check the Virtual Summit website for the most up-to-date information and to register. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA21 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit please contact summit@animalagalliance.org.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance