Animal rights activists continue to create obstacles for farms, processing facilities, grocery stores, animal agriculture companies and others involved in the supply chain working to provide consumers with safe, affordable animal protein. John Sancenito, president at INA, Inc., Jim Naugle, assistant sheriff at Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and Nancy Daigneault, principal and founder at On Point Communications will provide an update on animal rights activists’ efforts capitalizing on the COVID-19 crisis, protesting outside of company CEOs’ homes, trespassing onto farms and more. But, most importantly they will share how attendees can overcome these obstacles by implementing proactive security and crisis planning measures.

The full agenda is available here.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance