Workers at a Cargill Inc. plant in High River, Alberta, have voted in favor of a new labor contract, which averted a potential strike. The facility provides about 40% of the country’s beef supply, Bloomberg News reports. Workers were preparing to strike on December 6 if the deal wasn’t reached.

The new agreement provides for a 21% wage increase over the course of the six-year deal. Bloomberg also reports that the agreement includes as much as $4,200 Canadian in retroactive pay and more than $6,000C in total bonuses for many workers. The United Food and Commercial Workers Canada Union Local 401 called it the best food processing contract in the country.

Source: Bloomberg