The Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network is seeking a half-time program manager. Applications are being accepted until December 26, 2021, and the applicant can be located anywhere in the country.

A description of the position, found at Oregon State University, is as follows:

“This position serves as the Program Manager for the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network (NMPAN), a university Extension-based national community of practice of people and organizations helping small meat processors thrive by growing our shared wealth of information and innovation. Small and mid-sized meat processing plants — when available at all — can lack capacity, equipment, appropriate inspection status, and the human and financial capital to upgrade or expand. To meet this need, NMPAN assists meat processors, producers, buyers, regulators, and others involved in this growing sector by coordinating, distributing, and developing information and resources to improve access to processing infrastructure and the long-term stability of this sector. NMPAN is a national program housed at OSU within the Center for Small Farms and Community Food Systems, which is an Extension-based Center in the College of Agricultural Sciences. The Program Manager is a critical position to carry out program development and delivery, as well as administrative and organizational support.”

For a full description of the job, visit https://jobs.oregonstate.edu/postings/110799.

Source: NMPAN