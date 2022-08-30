Greater Omaha Packing Co. is pleased to hire Sara Cover for the newly created position of supplier development program manager.

As Greater Omaha Packing seeks to meet increased demand for branded beef, Cover will reinforce and expand supplier relationships to allow continued focus on processing high-quality Hereford- and Angus-influenced cattle. The company’s expansion of the Greater Omaha Hereford™ and Greater Omaha Angus™ branded beef programs will increase production of branded beef programs at the Omaha-based plant.

“Our processing facility is located in the heart of cattle country, and our ability to provide premium beef worldwide is in large part thanks to our trusted cattle producers,” said Mike Drury, president of Greater Omaha Packing. “We are excited for Sara to continue building and strengthening relationships throughout the supply chain, from seedstock producers to cow-calf ranchers and feedlot operators.”

Greater Omaha Packing purchases cattle on the cash market but offers premiums for quality. It sources most of its cattle from within 200 miles of its Omaha, Neb., facility, and a majority of Greater Omaha Packing suppliers are small, farmer feeder operations with 2,000 head of cattle or less. Its processing facility relies on nearly 1,500 employees to process 2,400 cattle daily.

“Increased demand for premium beef, especially in the foodservice sector, ultimately means more opportunities for cattle suppliers,” said Henry Davis, Greater Omaha Packing CEO. “Expanding our branded beef programs is part of our continued focus on delivering consistently high-quality products to the marketplace, and we are excited to see where Sara leads this program.”

Cover previously worked with the Van Newkirk Family in Oshkosh, Neb., supporting the family business in supplying quality Hereford genetics to commercial herds. She has also managed pharmaceuticals for Zoetis and built an entire feed division for Panhandle Cooperative in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Source: Greater Omaha Packing