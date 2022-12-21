Polar Leasing Co. Inc. announces the promotion of Chance Odle to operations program manager. In this role, Odle will oversee, streamline and expedite all planning and procedural requirements from the point a contract is signed to the time the walk-in cold storage unit is delivered.

Polar Leasing president Bart Tippmann says, "We added the operations program manager position to provide another level of customer support as we rapidly expand nationwide to keep pace with accelerating demand. Chance will be a liaison of sorts between the Polar Leasing sales team and customers. We believe his background and training make him a perfect fit for this challenging job."

Odle joined Polar Leasing in 2016 as a shop worker. His initial duties focused on manufacturing and assembling the company’s walk-in refrigerated and freezer units. Odle rose through the ranks and became a sales representative for the company, a role he held immediately prior to this promotion.

Odle says, "I worked long, grueling hours in the shop when I started it out with Polar Leasing, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am grateful for all I learned as I rose through the ranks and will take all this insight to help me succeed as operations [program] manager."

Odle earned an associate degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College.

Polar Leasing provides the largest North American fleet of electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals, delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection.

Polar Leasing’s innovative units are American-made, simple to set up and feature a small footprint. Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs.

For more information about Polar Leasing, call 877-428-2532, or visit www.polarleasing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.