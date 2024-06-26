Polar Leasing Co., a provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units, is promoting Maria Mann to the position of transportation and logistics coordinator.

In this role, Mann will be responsible for overseeing the coordination and management of walk-in unit deliveries. From assisting Polar Leasing’s nationwide network of freight partners to ensuring customers are satisfied with their cold storage solutions, she will be instrumental in the company’s present and future, said Polar Leasing president Bart Tippmann.

“All of us at Polar Leasing are proud of Maria’s deserved promotion into her new role with the business,” Tippmann said. “Since she joined our team, she’s showcased an attention to detail, a strong work ethic and problem-solving skills that will make her a great transportation and logistics coordinator.”

Mann joined Polar Leasing in February 2023 as a service assistant. Previously, she was responsible for assisting customers with their cold storage needs.

Mann said, "I’m honored to take on this new challenge and position with Polar Leasing. I’ve enjoyed my time with the company and I’m excited for the new opportunity to help customers, and in turn, help their businesses.”

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.