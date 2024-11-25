Outdoor refrigerated and freezer walk-in unit provider Polar King International Inc. is announcing that Lynn Lake has joined the organization as a transportation coordinator. Lake is responsible for planning and coordinating the shipping process of walk-in units around the country, said Polar King president Dave Schenkel.

“Polar King is proud to have Lynn join our team, and we know she’ll be a great asset to help us,” Schenkel said. “She’ll be crucial for ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of units, and we can’t wait for her to hit the ground running.”

Lake joins Polar King having recently been an account representative and title clerk for DeHaven Chevrolet for the past two years. Before that, she held multiple titles for Glenbrook Automotive Group between 2021-2023.

“I’m excited to join Polar King as a transportation coordinator,” Lake said. “This is a crucial job to help customers with their cold storage needs, and I hope I can improve our shipping process moving forward.”

Source: Polar King International Inc.