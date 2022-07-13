Polar King International, Inc. has announced that Heather Davis has been named transportation coordinator. Her day-to-day responsibilities will include scheduling and overseeing deliveries, as well as providing support to both customers and drivers.

“This is a very hands-on and vital role,” says Dave Schenkel, president of Polar King International. “Heather will have a part in ensuring that many aspects of delivery come together to create a top-notch experience for our customers.”

Davis brings career experience in the logistics, pharmaceutical, and technical industries to her new position. She earned an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College.

Davis says she is excited to be a part of a team where she can utilize her skills and bring fresh ideas. “Polar King has created an environment where everyone is passionate, dedicated and constantly striving to make the company better.” She adds, “I am committed to doing all I can to help the transportation department continue to thrive, innovate, and improve to better serve our wonderful customers.”

Source: Polar King