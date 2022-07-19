Polar King Mobile has announced that Spencer & Co. will now represent the company in the Great Plains, selling North America’s first line of small, affordable refrigerated trailer solutions.

Spencer & Company, a division of Hoyt’s Truck Center in Topeka, Kansas, offers truck and trailer repairs and maintenance, mobile maintenance and a full-service gear shop. Polar King Mobile executive vice president Christian Aitken says: “The Spencer & Company team is well-known and respected throughout the Great Plains. We are excited to work with this top-notch group and have every confidence that this will be a long-lasting, successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Matt Robert, Spencer & Company trailer sales manager, says the addition of the Polar King Mobile line of refrigerated mobile units helps fill a gap for its customers. “Adding Polar King Mobile trailers to our offerings gives us an opportunity to provide customers with what they need. No one has this type of trailer available in our area.”

Polar King Mobile 110V (15 AMP) refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use. PKM’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, a simple hose can be used for quick cleaning without damage to the insulation. According to Polar King Mobile, the unit will look factory new with regular care and cleaning.

PKM does not sell direct to the public. Aitken says they are creating a national network of value-added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association. He explains, “A national network that includes dealers such as Spencer and Company will deliver the kind of fast, professional and knowledgeable service that our customers want.”

For more information about Spencer & Company, call (785) 235-3131 or visit hoytstruckcenter.com.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 866-586-2051. Potential dealers can email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

Source: Polar King Mobile