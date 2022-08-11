Polar King International, Inc. President Dave Schenkel has announced the appointment of Ryan Jolley to the role of transportation manager. Jolley will supervise the day-to-day operations of the company’s extensive fleet, including reviewing, scheduling, and tracking orders.

Schenkel says, “Ryan has the experience, organizational and leadership skills to balance the many complexities of managing our fleet while streamlining and improving processes to enhance customer satisfaction.” He adds, “We are extremely dedicated to creating an all-around top-notch customer experience for every Polar King customer at every touch point. We are confident that Ryan will help us raise the bar even higher when it comes to on-time hassle-free delivery. “

Jolley previously served as an over-the-road trucker, a position he held for over a year prior to this promotion. Before joining the company, Jolley spent three years with Dettmer-Saalfrank Farms, Inc.

Jolley says he is eager to manage the team in his new role. “As a driver for Polar King, I developed great familiarity with the customer base. I look forward to utilizing this knowledge in my new role to help the department thrive.”

For more information about Polar King, visit www.polarking.com, or call (877) 224-8674.

Source: Polar King