Polar King International Inc. president Dave Schenkel announces the company is updating its fleet to incorporate new, state-of-the-art truck trailers. Schenkel says this significant equipment investment will facilitate quicker delivery of its walk-in coolers and freezers at a lower cost to customers.

Polar King’s new custom-built line haul trailers are designed to accommodate the transport of more walk-in cold storage units in a single trip, resulting in savings that the company says it will pass down to customers.

“These trailers are customized to match our exact specifications and maximize capacity for larger Polar King units,” Schenkel says. “With our enhanced fleet, the number of oversize permits and escorts required for each trip is greatly reduced, thereby saving customers both time and money on delivery.”

Polar King offers electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units that are delivered preassembled and ready to operate with an electrical connection. Polar King’s 100% seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

Polar King uses fiberglass to reduce the potential for rusting, denting or corroding. The many innovative design features of these units cut operating costs, lower power bills, decrease maintenance/repair expenses and eliminate construction and replacement costs.

For more information about Polar King and its walk-in units, call 888-647-8231 or visit www.polarking.com.

Source: Polar King International