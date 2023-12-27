Polar Leasing Co. has named Aimee Prosser as a client service coordinator. Prosser will play a role on the operations team, handling various tasks, including ensuring ease of orders from start to finish and assisting the team in ways needed for future growth and success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aimee Prosser as the newest member of our team. We believe Aimee’s impressive talent, experience and enthusiasm will be a valuable addition to our company,” said Joe O'Keefe, vice president of operations at Polar Leasing Co. “We look forward to the fresh perspectives and contributions she'll bring to future projects and workplace culture.”

Before joining the company, Prosser served most recently as a distribution associate at Buck Global, LLC. for seven years. Before that, she worked as a customer service and sales associate at Frontier Communications.

Prosser earned an associate degree in applied science in business administration with a concentration in human resources from Ivy Tech Community College.

“I am excited about the opportunity to really own the position and ease a salesperson’s need to worry about their orders after they’re placed,” Prosser said. “This is a great opportunity to utilize my sales and customer experience in a combined position working with the sales department, but also operations in general.”

Source: Polar Leasing Co.