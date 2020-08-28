Polar Leasing announces Konop Refrigeration will serve as its exclusive partner to supply parts and service for its expanded line of rental walk-in refrigerator and freezer units, according to Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing.

“We have worked with Konop since 2012 and have had an outstanding experience in terms of quality and service across the United States,” says Tippmann. “The Konop network can ship parts—often on the same day and provides a national footprint through 5,000 service professionals in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.” He adds, “Each tech is EPA-certified to work with approved refrigerants.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the news that Polar Leasing has placed an order for an additional 300 units from Polar King International to satisfy the surging demand for both short- and long- term rentals across North America particularly in the biotechnology, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

President of Konop Refrigeration Mark Konop explains, “We take service seriously. The main reason we receive a call is that a customer has downtime and needs to get up and going. We know the clock starts ticking when we receive a call. We want Polar Leasing and Konop to look good on every call.”

Polar Leasing and Konop Refrigeration have a deep mutual respect for each other. According to Tippmann, “We selected Konop because they earned our respect from day one. Their team closes out service calls as soon as possible and fills parts orders within 24 hours.”

Konop adds, “The people at Polar Leasing are great. They understand our commitment lies in taking care of the customer and solving problems quickly. The Polar Leasing relationship we have is a big advantage. Polar Leasing and its customers are our top customers.”

Polar Leasing supplies many pharmaceutical companies involved in temperature-sensitive distribution. From research and development to the clinical trials phase, pre-conditioning gel packs or prior to transport, Polar Leasing temperature controlled cold room rentals are the perfect on-site solution for temporary refrigeration anywhere throughout the cold chain.

Polar Leasing maintains all temperature controlled cold rooms by offering 24/7 service, optional data loggers and RFID tags, temperature validation reports and custom options for long-term rentals.

“Environmentally, the Polar Leasing solution is better than refrigerated trucks which are very loud and exhaust diesel emissions,” Tippmann notes. “Most importantly,” he adds, “the operational cost savings are substantial.”

Polar Leasing 8’ x 20’ temperature controlled cold rooms are walk-in combination freezer/refrigeration units that are specifically designed and engineered for customers operating in the pharmaceutical cold chain. Each custom-built cold room has an option of rental validation. For added efficiency and to further protect the integrity of the products stored inside, each cold room features vinyl strip curtains to reduce the amount of cold loss or heat gain.

Each DT820P and DT820RED are constructed with a heavily reinforced door that is large enough to fit a hand pallet jack inside for loading and unloading. For customers that require larger storage space in which hand loading is not an option, temperature controlled custom cold rooms are an ideal fit.

Additionally, the heavy duty (HD) floor is durable and capable enough to hold up to 1,000 lbs. sq. ft., while the pallet duty floor is rated up to 5,000 lbs. sq. ft. For extra safety and protection, the DT820P and DT820RED cold room units have an interior pallet bumper guard around the interior to prevent damage to the rental unit. As with all Polar King Leasing NSF-approved refrigeration rentals, the company offers an antimicrobial gel-coat finish on the interior to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew.

For more information visit www.polarleasing.com.