Large Scale Logistics is the newest depot in Polar Leasing Co.'s nationwide network of freight partners.

Based in Salt Lake City, Large Scale Logistics offers cargo and freight services to the city and the rest of Utah, said Polar Leasing Vice President of Operations Joe O’Keefe. “We’re delighted that Large Scale Solutions is part of our network, and we’re excited to grow this partnership. Large Scale Solutions has a great track record helping customers, and we’re eager to work together to offer more walk-in rental solutions for businesses in Salt Lake City.”

For more than 20 years, Polar Leasing has manufactured all-electric, ground-resting walk-in freezer and refrigerated units. Every walk-in is made in America and offers a 100% seamless fiberglass exterior, which is designed to protect internal products and promote a sanitary environment. All Polar Leasing units are NSF certified.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.