Polar Leasing Co. Inc. is announcing that Go Mini's of Toledo has joined PLC’s nationwide network of depots. This strategic partnership further enhances Polar Leasing's capabilities in facilitating the seamless delivery of state-of-the-art electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units to meet the escalating demands of the Midwest region.

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with locations in 39 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Go Mini’s of Toledo provides local moving services and temporary portable storage container solutions to customers in the Northwest Ohio area.

“With the addition of Go Mini’s of Toledo, we enhance our capacity to deliver outstanding, localized customer support. This new depot underscores our dedication to providing top-tier services and adapting to the changing needs of our clients," said Joe O’Keefe, vice president of operations at Polar Leasing.

Polar Leasing's walk-in storage units are preassembled, featuring a 100% seamless fiberglass design and effortless operation with a straightforward electrical connection. Crafted in the U.S., these cold storage units feature a compact footprint, ensuring easy setup and installation. The seamless fiberglass design ensures the structural insulation remains impervious to external temperatures, providing reliability across diverse climates.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-428-2532 or visit polarleasing.com. For more information about Go Mini’s, call 419-863-2067.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.