SPX FLOW appoints Dynapumps Pty Ltd as new channel partner in Australia

SPX FLOW has announced the appointment of Dynapumps Pty Ltd as its channel partner for APV brand pumps, valves and mixers as well as Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) brand pumps and valves in the Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia territories. Founded in 1981, Dynapumps is a growing company with extensive experience in pumping solutions across key industrial, food and beverage markets. Its reputation for on-time supply of highly specialized engineered solutions with excellent after sales service and genuine spare parts is seen as an important strategic addition to the SPX FLOW customer support network in the region.

Dynapumps offers an extensive portfolio of pumping packages. With the addition of the APV and WCB product lines, it will be offering complete hygienic solutions, incorporating market-leading valves, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps designed specifically for use in sanitary applications. Its services include project development, manufacturing and commissioning to meet specific installation needs.

Dynapumps’ strong presence in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia, will be bolstered by adding sales and application engineers to extend its customer reach in support of this new partnership.

David Watt, National Sales Director at Dynapumps, commented, “This is an exciting new partnership and one that complements our existing pumping and vacuum solutions. We have a strong focus on customer support and meeting our project commitments. I believe, our companies are well aligned for a long and prosperous relationship.”

Jason Westwood, VP Sales SPX FLOW Asia-Pacific said, “Partners are part of our strategy to extend our reach and enhance the support we offer our customers. Dynapumps has extensive experience in serving the food and beverage and other key industrial markets and I am delighted to welcome them to our partner program. In agreeing to this partnership, their commitment to support our APV and WCB product lines has been shown with the addition of new personnel, focused digital campaigns and new marketing materials. The strategic partnership between our companies will greatly benefit customers in the region with increased support, rapid response times and access to local engineering services.”

Dynapumps and SPX FLOW will both be exhibiting at the FoodPro2020 from 5-8 July at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, to present its industry experience and capabilities, as well as showcasing its partnership with SPX FLOW and the APV and WCB product ranges.

For more information visit www.spxflow.com.