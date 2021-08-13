SPX FLOW Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced that Australian Fluid Handling Pty. Ltd (AFH) has joined SPX FLOW’s network of distributors for Bran+Luebbe Pumps. The move will improve responsiveness and reduce lead times for all customers.

The addition to SPX FLOW’s channel network covers all of Australia and all industries relevant to Bran+Luebbe, including pharmaceutical, oil and gas, petrochemical, water treatment, chemical, food and beverage production, utilities and paper manufacture.

Bran+Luebbe’s products for dealing with a range of liquids include metering pumps, process pumps, chemical injection apparatus, processing systems and multi-stream analyzing equipment, as well as static and dynamic mixers. They boost throughput, shorten measuring cycles, improve accuracy, accelerate responsiveness and maintain repeatability while reducing power consumption and overall running costs.

AFH is a well-established pump specialist that has a strong presence in the oil and gas industry. The company is highly regarded for its versatility in power and energy, water treatment and the chemical industry. In addition, AFH has a direct focus on complete chemical dosing packages.