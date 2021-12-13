Monogram Foods, a nationwide leader in developing, packaging, and creating food products, announced that it has acquired a manufacturing facility located in Dickson, Tenn. This marks Monogram’s first Tennessee-based location and its 11th facility nationwide.

With this acquisition, Monogram is making a significant investment into the Dickson community with plans to continue to employ the plant’s existing employee base and significantly increase headcount within the next several years. Employees at the Dickson facility will produce and assemble packaged sandwiches for various co-manufacturing partners representing some of the most-recognized brands in the country.

Monogram’s Chief Executive Officer Karl Schledwitz says, “We are excited to open our 11th facility and our first manufacturing plant in Tennessee. Our new Dickson facility will allow us to expand our production and bring more in-demand food products to our store and retail partners across the country. Dickson is a thriving community with a dynamic workforce, and we are proud to call it home for our newest location. We look forward to bringing more jobs to the community and serving the Dickson area in many ways.”

Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial says, “Dickson County is very pleased to have Monogram Foods join the community. We are excited to have a company that is headquartered in Tennessee establish a production operation in the Dickson County Industrial Park.”

Monogram Foods is a market leader in innovating and manufacturing meat snacks, bacon, corn dogs, appetizers and sandwiches, and operates one of the most state-of-the-art USDA-approved bakeries in the United States. With 11 manufacturing locations across seven states and more than 3,000 employees, Monogram plays a critical role in the supply chain for its co-manufacturing, private label and foodservice customers.

Source: Monogram Foods