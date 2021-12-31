The PMMI Foundation, in cooperation with the Garvey Corporation, has selected Rutgers University as the recipient of this year’s $5,000 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, supports packaging education at U.S. colleges, universities and technical schools through the PMMI Foundation.

The student selected to receive the scholarship, Rachel Minhee Han, is a senior studying Packaging Engineering.

“The Garvey family is pleased to award Rutgers University the Mark C. Garvey Scholarship for the 2021 year. Rutgers does an outstanding job preparing their students for a future in the engineering field. Garvey Corporation has had the honor to hire Rutgers graduates in the past and looks forward to working with Rutgers alumni in the future,” said Jake Garvey, director of OEM sales, Garvey Corporation.

PMMI established the Mark C. Garvey scholarship to honor the memory of Mark Garvey, former president and CEO of the Garvey Corporation, past chairman of PMMI and long-time supporter of packaging education. Each fall, the Garvey family selects one PMMI Education Partner to receive this scholarship based on a commitment to excellence in the packaging industry. The school chooses a student to accept the award based on GPA, major, commitment to the packaging industry, extracurricular involvement, and financial need.

The PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 annually in scholarships to students attending PMMI Education Partner schools. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry. For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit

Source: PMMI