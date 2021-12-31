With a rich history built on more than a century of poultry domestication and study, the modern poultry industry continues to expand its knowledge and mastery of avian care and finding innovative areas of research that help increase the overall success of the industry. These research developments and related topics will be discussed at the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF), held in conjunction with the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta.

Sponsored by the Southern Poultry Science Society (SPSS), the Southern Conference on Avian Diseases (SCAD) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the IPSF will present research information on a variety of industry topics, such as environmental management, nutrition, physiology, pathology and avian diseases. The one and a half-day forum will begin Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 25. The pre-registration fee is $80 through Jan. 7. Beginning Jan. 8, the cost is $140. Students may register complimentary by uploading a copy of their valid student ID. For more information about the IPSF and to register, click here.

The 2022 IPPE will be held Jan. 25–27 and is a collaboration of three trade shows—the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association, and the North American Meat Institute.

For more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging, and other education offerings, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Source: International Poultry Scientific Forum



