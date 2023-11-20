The poultry industry continuously invests in research to expand its knowledge and mastery of avian care and to identify processes and techniques that help increase the overall success of the industry. These research developments and related topics will be discussed at the International Poultry Scientific Forum, held in conjunction with the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta.

Sponsored by the Southern Poultry Science Society, the Southern Conference on Avian Diseases (SCAD) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the forum will present information on industry topics such as environmental management, nutrition, physiology, pathology, processing and products and avian diseases.

The one-and-a-half-day forum will begin Jan. 29, 2024, and continue through Jan. 30. The pre-registration fee is $95 through Jan. 12. Beginning Jan. 13, the cost is $155. Students may register complimentary by uploading a copy of their valid student ID. VIsit here to register for IPSF.

The 2024 IPPE will be held Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 and is a collaboration of three trade shows — the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

Visit here for more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging and other education offerings.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY