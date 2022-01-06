The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB), the United States' leading multi-stakeholder sustainability initiative, has joined the Trust In Beef program as a founding partner and technical advisor. Trust In Beef is a new effort to empower beef producers to accelerate the adoption of their sustainability journey and provide consumers with real-life proof of the continuously improving environmental performance of American beef. The program is led by Farm Journal‘s social purpose division, Trust In Food, and its beef brand, Drovers. The program directly aligns to the USRSB's mission to advance, support and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability across the U.S. beef value chain.

“The time is right for beef producers to be seen as a meaningful part of the climate solution,” says Amy Skoczlas Cole, executive vice president of Trust In Food. “The U.S. Roundtable has paved the way to ranch-level sustainability progress with their science-based tools and frameworks. Trust In Beef will use these resources as a technical underpinning for our work to connect beef producers with the trusted guidance, similarly-situated peers, local resources and operational advice they need to unlock and showcase environmental benefits within their operations.”

Trust In Beef launched in fall 2021 and is supporting 200,000 beef producers in accelerating continuous improvement in environmental performance while ensuring that consumers see and hear real-life examples of producer environmental stewardship.

"We are honored to partner with Trust In Beef to help tell the industry's sustainability story," said Debbie Lyons-Blythe, chair-elect of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. "Our members are committed to continuous improvement, which makes this partnership a great fit. We look forward to working with the Trust In Beef team to share ongoing progress in the beef industry with consumers."

For more information about Trust In Beef, go to trustinbeef.com. For more information about the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, visit usrsb.org.

Source: U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef












