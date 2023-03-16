Registration is now open for the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) 2023 General Assembly Meeting on May 2-4, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

Under the theme of “Collaborating for Continuous Improvement,” the USRSB General Assembly Meeting includes a lineup of speakers who will discuss the need for and practical applications of sustainability throughout the beef value chain.

Jack Bobo of The Nature Conservancy will deliver a keynote titled “Navigating the Future of Food,” discussing upcoming trends and opportunities in the future of agriculture and the beef industries. Other key topics include global beef industry collaboration, the impacts of grazing management, the role of data in the supply chain and climate-smart beef.

Attendees will also have the option to sign up for a private tour that will offer unique sustainability perspectives of the beef supply chain, including stops at a feedyard implementing byproduct upcycling, a french fry plant and a beef packing plant. The tour will be followed by a dinner reception at the World Center For Birds of Prey.

Cattle producers interested in attending the General Assembly Meeting can apply for the Rancher’s Resilience Grant, provided by National Cattlemen’s Foundation and Cargill Protein, to aid in the cost of attendance. Approved applicants with receive reimbursement for housing and registration costs. Applicants must apply for the grant 21 days before the event, no later than April 10, 2023.

The event will take place at the Grove Hotel at 245 South Capitol Blvd .in Boise.

use the USRSB General Assembly group number "696294" for a discounted rate. Book before April 10, 2023, to take advantage of the hotel block rate. Early bird registration for the meeting ends on March 22, 2023.

