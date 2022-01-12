RMD Advertising, a fully integrated advertising, public relations, social media and brand strategy agency, focusing exclusively on growing challenger food, beverage, and restaurant brands, has announced the addition of Daily’s Premium Meats to its list of established blue chip food clients. RMD will help bring Daily’s increased brand awareness and expanded reach. Daily’s, known for its signature honey-cured bacon, will lean on RMD’s digital and social media expertise to help raise awareness and sales for the brand.

Since 1893, Daily’s Premium Meats has focused on providing its customers with the finest processed meats. They’ve been known as the “Bacon Specialists” for many years, and now offer a complete line of high-quality meats including hickory smoked hams, sausage links, and patties, and other value-added pork products, in addition to an extensive line of raw and precooked bacon.

For over a century, customers have trusted Daily’s to provide them with high-quality production of the finest quality meats. Daily’s experience in the meat industry and dedication to bringing quality to their customers will continue to grow and flourish as they work with RMD Advertising.

