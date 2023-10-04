Daily’s Premium Meats, a producer making premium bacon for more than 130 years, is announcing the launch of its new Steak Cut Bacon product this fall. The announcement comes just in time to celebrate National Pork Month in October. Daily’s Steak Cut Bacon will be available in select retail locations this fall, with plans to expand into additional stores around the country.

“We’ve seen tremendous long-term growth in the thick cut bacon category that is currently outpacing standard cuts,” said Josh Carlson, senior director of innovation and insights at Daily’s Premium Meats. “Our team has monitored this trend and is excited to bring this new line of Daily’s Steak Cut Bacon to market so that consumers in search of a hearty, satisfying slice of premium bacon can take their meals up a notch.”

Daily’s Premium Meats is committed to using only the highest quality ingredients like natural applewood hardwood, signature premium sugar and honey cures for an enhanced smoked bacon flavor. The commitment to using fresh, never frozen pork bellies sourced from Daily’s connected food system ensures quality control and a reliable, raw supply from farm to plants. This collaboration among farmers, three dedicated bacon processing plants and a networked supply chain to control the entire production process from farm to delivery ensures high-quality product every time.

“Daily’s Steak Cut Bacon is the bacon that bacon lovers dream about. The thicker-than-thick cut slice is an innovative approach to an established category that we’ve seen consumers consistently demand,” said Emma Pierce, brand manager for Daily’s Premium Meats. “We couldn’t think of a better time to launch this new product than during National Pork Month.”

Daily’s Steak Cut Bacon will be available to consumers beginning in a 16-ounce pack with an applewood smoked flavor.

Source: Daily's Premium Meats