Five university researchers will present findings from recently completed research projects funded by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) and its Foundation as part of the ever-popular TECHTalks at the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research presentations will be given in the TECHTalks Theater in B-Hall, Booth B8579, from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. All of the TECHTalks presentations are free to registered IPPE attendees.

“This will be the fifth year IPPE will offer presentations of recently completed USPOULTRY research projects, and each year it has proved to be a successful program. On a yearly basis, USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation fund more than $1 million in research projects benefitting the poultry and egg industry. Funding research on this scale is possible due to the continued success of the International Poultry Expo, part of IPPE, as well as the success of the programs it offers,” said Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research for USPOULTRY.

The agenda for the research TECHTalks presentations can be found below. The topics to be covered are also noted.

More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Times Thursday, Jan. 27

TECHTalks Theater: B-Hall, Booth B8579 Content Provided by: 9:30 - 9:50 a.m. Fate and Effect of Peracetic Acid Solutions on Poultry Processing Biological Nitrogen Removal and Anaerobic Treatment Processes Dr. Spyros G. Pavlostathis, professor emeritus, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology 10:00 - 10:20 a.m. Identifying the Contribution of Broiler Genetics on Gut Health and Immune Response When Challenged with Salmonella Typhimurium Dr. Shawna Weimer, assistant professor, Department of Animal and Avian Sciences, University of Maryland 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. Effect of Varying Protein/Amino Acid Level of Diets with or without Protease to Reduce Feed Cost, Improve Egg Quality and Egg Solids in Post-Peak and Late-Lay Dr. Pratima Adhikari, assistant professor, Department of Poultry Science, Mississippi State University 11:00 - 11:20 a.m. Examining the Roles of Macrophages and Vascular Inflammation in Broiler White Striping Dr. Michael Mienaltowski, associate professor, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, University of California-Davis 11:30 - 11:50 a.m. Molecular Typing of Current Reovirus Variant Strains Dr. Rodrigo Gallardo, associate professor in poultry medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California-Davis





Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association