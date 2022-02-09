PSSI has established and announced their first ever recipient of a new Core Value Excellence Award, created in honor of Amy Lowe, former PSSI executive leader and friend, who passed away unexpectedly in August 2020.

To commemorate her pride and passion for PSSI’s core values, the award criteria included portraying a deep commitment and dedication to these values through daily work. Nominees’ customer service, perseverance through adversity, influence on others, and leadership qualities were also considered while choosing the award winner.

PSSI is pleased to announce the first ever recipient of their Core Value Excellence Award is Dago Aranda Ibarra, PSSI Site Manager. Ibarra, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, was surprised when leadership dropped in during his shift to present him with this award.

During the award presentation, Dan Taft, president and CEO read exerts from his nomination while many other members of leadership and his team stood by to congratulate him.

“Safety, integrity, team, customer focus, and achievement; these are PSSI’s core values that Dago brings to life each day,” said Taft. “Dago goes above and beyond and partners with our customer to ensure his team has a safe work environment, expectations are clearly defined and achieved, his plant is always audit-ready, and that every single one of his 171 employees share in our mission of keeping food safe.”

Along with this special recognition, Ibarra’s name will be engraved on a special plaque at PSSI’s corporate office. And, in honor of Amy Lowe’s love for traveling, this prestigious award includes an all-expenses paid trip to a destination of Ibarra’s choice.

“I am so humbled to receive this special award,” said Ibarra. “This award belongs to my team. We work together every night to make sure everyone goes home safe to their families. We know our families depend on us to work safely, just like our partners depend on us to provide a clean facility to produce safe food.”

Source: PSSI



