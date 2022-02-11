FPS Food Process Solutions (“FPS”), a global leader in turn-key freezing and cooling equipment, has announced the strategic relocation of its U.S. Parts and Service Centre from Cartersville, Georgia to Bridgeport, Michigan.

Effective February 1, 2022, the newly renovated location of over 12,000 square feet is comprised of extended office and warehouse space. This move is also the first wholly owned property acquisition for FPS in the U.S.

“We are very excited for the future of our US operations,” says Jay Loy, General Manager, FPS USA. “Not only will this new location allow us to serve our customer base more efficiently, it will also serve a duel purpose of being a central support hub for all FPS divisions and affiliates.”

FPS provides freezing and chilling solutions for food processors throughout the world including production, manufacturing, service and retrofits. Continues Loy, “Growth in the food processing market has always been strong. 2022 will see a steady rise in new freezer production as well as an increase in servicing existing freezers that need to meet higher capacity as well as hygienic standards.”

Source: FPS Food Process Solutions