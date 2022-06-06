In an announcement on May 30, presented by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), FPS Food Process Solutions (“FPS”), will receive $2M in funding to further expand commercialization of the Spiral Immersion System (SIS), a technology in the food processing industry.

The funding, provided through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program, recognizes high-growth businesses in British Columbia in specific industry sectors such as advanced manufacturing with financial assistance in the form of an interest-free loan and extended repayment program.

“We are truly excited to receive this recognition and support. As we are already committed to commercializing this new technology, it is even more of an incentive to ensure we meet our target without increasing costs. This funding announcement is further proof we can grow and accelerate our business and place B.C. on the map as a manufacturing growth sector,” says Jeffrey Chang, president of FPS Food Process Solutions.

Source: FPS



