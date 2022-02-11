For the second time in two years, Powerful Pairings, a unique collaboration of several commodity groups including the National Pork Board, USA Pulses (USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, American Pulse Association) and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, earned one of the food industry's most coveted awards as the partnership expands.

Powerful Pairings was awarded FMI Foundation's distinguished 2021 Gold Plate Award in the Community Collaborators category. Since 2013, the Gold Plate Award has been recognizing programs created by suppliers, food retailers and community collaborators that encourage families to share more meals together at home.

Powerful Pairings promotes the pairing of various foods to bring taste, balance, and nutrition to family meals. Aimed at retailers, registered dietitian nutritionists, and consumers, the campaign promotes ways to power up plates with delicious and nutritious family meals. The unique characteristics of each of the partners' commodities are promoted, while showcasing the exponential impact of combining them as part of family meals. Free recipes and resources, including infographics, fact sheets, and nutrition information, are available on the website.

The award bestowal coincides with the expansion of the Powerful Pairings coalition. In September 2021, the Grain Foods Foundation joined the partners in their quest to educate about how easy it is to create delicious meals that combine tastes and textures while bringing nutrition and versatility to the plate.

"As soon as we were introduced to Powerful Pairings, we knew this would be a wonderful opportunity to showcase grain foods as an essential part of delicious and nutritious family meals," said Erin Ball, acting executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. "There are so many wonderful grain foods from which to choose to bring nutrients and flavor to the plate which makes Powerful Pairings a perfect fit."

The coalition will continue to promote the wonderful benefits of Powerful Pairings in 2022. Commodities interested in participating should contact at maureen@moreginger.com for more information.

Source: Powerful Pairings



