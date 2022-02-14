KRAVE, the original disruptor, better-for-you brand of jerky, has expanded its retail presence into Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide. As of this month, KRAVE’s two new Zero Sugar flavors, Southwest Hatch Chile and Sonoma Style BBQ, will be available on the shelves of more than 375 Sprouts stores across the U.S.

“As a brand that has always aimed to ‘KRAVE Better’ and set itself apart from the rest, we are thrilled to be partnering with Sprouts whose mission is to make healthy and natural foods more accessible to everyone,” said Jon Sebastiani, founder of KRAVE. “With our latest Zero Sugar line now available in Sprouts, we’re now able to reach even more of our consumers who want the uniquely bold flavor KRAVE is known and loved for, without any sugar.”

Source: KRAVE