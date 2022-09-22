Hofmann Sausage Co.'s Natural Casing German Brand Franks and Natural Casing Snappy Grillers are now available in 88 Walmart stores in central Florida, including Tampa/St. Petersburg and Orlando markets.

According to IRI (Information Resources Inc.) data, Hofmann Sausage Co.'s Natural Casing German Franks product is the No.1 selling natural casing hot dog/frank in the U.S. Southeast (52-week timeframe ending 8/7/22). IRI provides data analytics and market research allowing clients insight into consumer behavior, shopping trends, and the retail market as well as analysis on packaged goods.

"We are excited to add product availability in Walmart stores in the state of Florida where we already have a strong grocery retail presence," said Claire Spengler, Hofmann retail specialist and sales representative for the Walmart account. "We have many fans in the Southeast and especially in Florida where consumers know the Hofmann brand and grill year-round. Now, shoppers have more places to find our amazing products."

Hofmann Sausage Co. is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the U.S., dating back to a meat market in 1861 and incorporation in 1879 in Syracuse, N.Y. Hofmann products are available in grocery, big box, convenience stores, restaurants and stadiums in several states across the eastern U.S. and online at https://hofmannsausage.com.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Co., call Rebecca Baker, chief marketing officer, at 315-437-7257.

Source: Hofmann Sausage Co.



