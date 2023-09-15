Hofmann Sausage Co. announces the production and distribution of Hofmann Natural Casing Bacon Cheddar Franks. This product is a product line extension from the Natural Casing German Franks, Hofmann's number-one selling item.

Hofmann's Bacon Cheddar Franks are made from the original German Franks recipe with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bacon with a natural, tender lamb casing. They are gluten free and have no fillers, no added MSG, and are fully cooked in the 14-ounce package. Credit: Hoffman's Sausage Co.





This product is made with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bacon plus a natural, tender lamb casing. These franks are gluten free, fully cooked and have no added MSG. The package size is 14 ounces with six franks per retail pack. The first retailers to sell this product are primarily in Central New York, with broader distribution to follow. Some initial retailers include:

Nichol's

Spera's

12 Save A Lot locations — Bath, Butternut, Canton, Cortland, Elmira, Fulton, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Rome, Tupper Lake, Watertown)

Six Big M locations — Alex Bay Big M, DeRuyter Big M, Ovid Big M, Paul's Big M, Seneca Knolls Big M, Sherburne Big M

Three Shurfine locations — Clayton, Union Springs, Weedsport

Bayside Grocery

Bosco & Geers

Buckingham Market

DeSantis Meat Market & Deli

Dominicks

Dryden Food Market

Ed & Jeans Market

Hollenbeck Food

Kunoco Food Mart

Lavigne's IGA Potsdam

Mazzaferro Meats & Deli

Modern Market

Morgan's Grocery (Penn Yan)

NoJaim Brothers Super Market

Ontario Orchards

Red Onion Grocery

Sauders

Scriba Meats

Terry's Family Foods

The Dexter Market.

Ben Lipphardt, senior manager of operations at Hofmann, said, "Our German Franks and Cheddar Franks are very popular items and bacon cheddar products are well-liked in general by consumers, so it made sense to extend the product line by adding the Bacon Cheddar Franks. We hit a home run with this one."

Hofmann Sausage Co. dates to a meat market in 1861 and incorporation in 1879, making it one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States. Hofmann is located in Syracuse, N.Y., and products are sold in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums across the eastern United States.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Co., contact Rebecca Baker, chief marketing officer, at 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

Source: Hofmann Sausage Co.