The American Veal Association Board of Directors elected new officers at its January 2022 meeting to serve the veal industry.

Robert Supancik was elected as president to serve the organization that represents businesses and individuals in the milk-fed veal industry. Supancik has been engaged in the veal industry for 30 years, working directly with growers across multiple states. He knows firsthand the importance of a strong association that represents its members on national and regional issues.

“Our strength stems from the collaboration of our members at each level of the veal supply system sharing ideas for innovation and solid solutions to continue to advance our commitment to do what’s right for the animals in our care, our consumers, family farmers, employees, and communities where we work and live. I look forward to serving in this role," Supancik said.

The American Veal Association, founded in 1984, is a member-driven organization that represents businesses, individuals and approximately 400 farm families engaged in the milk-fed veal industry.

Dale Bakke announced his retirement from the board in December 2021. Bakke served the past eight years as president and 16 years as secretary of the AVA board.

“Dale has volunteered his time, talents and service to the AVA board for nearly 30 years. We extend our deep appreciation and gratitude to him for his leadership, service and dedication to the veal industry,” Supancik said.

The new AVA officers include:

President: Robert Supancik, Formula-One Feeds, Inc.

Vice President: Dr. Sonia Arnold, Marcho Farms

Secretary: Steve Anderson, Midwest Veal

Treasurer: David Grant, Strauss Veal Feeds, Inc.

Businesses or individuals engaged in the milk-fed veal industry, are invited to get involved through membership in the AVA.

Source: American Veal Association