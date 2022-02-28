Admix, Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment serving the food/beverage, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical markets, has announced the appointment of Tim Dining as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Tim joins the Admix leadership team with more than 30 years of experience leading manufacturing operations environments. His strengths in implementing manufacturing technologies and improving workflow processes will be instrumental as Admix continues to grow its product lines and implement lean principles.

Tim has held numerous executive and operational leadership roles, most recently as VP of Jewell Instruments, LLC, where he oversaw sales & marketing, engineering, operations, supply chain management, and the company’s ISO 9001 initiatives.

“I am passionate about manufacturing and creating opportunities for companies and individuals,” said Tim. “I look forward to leveraging my operations strategy experience to support the future growth of Admix and being a part of an employee-owned culture centered on teamwork and customer focus.

CEO Mike Rizzo comments, “Tim will be a great addition to Admix, and I’m excited about the opportunities before us. His leadership approach and background make him uniquely qualified to streamline our operations, especially in this growth phase of our business.

Tim holds an MBA in Operations Management from University of New Hampshire, a BS from Dartmouth College, and is Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM). Tim has served on several boards throughout his career and is currently on the Board of Advisors for the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center (NHSBDC) and on the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NHMEP).



