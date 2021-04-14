Admix Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment serving the food/beverage, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical markets, announced the appointment of Thom Hansen, as Chief Operating Officer. Hansen will play a key role in advancing the company’s manufacturing, assembly, supply chain, and regulatory compliance efficiencies through lean principles and process improvement methodologies.

Hansen joins Admix with deep operational experience and a record of achieving substantial efficiencies at highly successful and innovative supplier and contract manufacturing companies across sectors including industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and high-tech.

“Thom’s breadth of experience driving a lean culture will be instrumental in streamlining our processes across multiple departments,” said Mike Rizzo, Admix CEO. “His demonstrated operational and strategic excellence will be crucial to our ability to expand capacity and meet increased customer demands in the markets we serve.”

Most recently, as Vice President and General Manager for MC Assembly, a division of SMTC, a turnkey manufacturer, Thom led operations, manufacturing, and continuous improvement programs with a focus on Best-in-Class techniques and Lean Manufacturing practices. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at NeuroMetrix Inc., KMC Systems Inc., and Mack Technologies Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Hansen comments, “As a highly respected mixing equipment manufacturer with footholds across multiple industries, I believe Admix solutions play a critical role in improving its customers’ mixing operations. I am extremely pleased be a part of an employee-owned company that already takes great pride in providing superior quality products and excellent customer satisfaction. I look forward to exploring ways to make jobs easier, reduce waste, and create additional positive changes to the enterprise process.”

