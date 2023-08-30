Americold Realty Trust Inc., a company working in temperature-controlled logistics real estate, as well as value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, is announcing the appointment of Bryan Verbarendse as chief operating officer for North America.

“We’re pleased to welcome Bryan to the Americold team,” said George Chappelle, chief executive officer of Americold. “Bryan brings deep experience in retail and whole grocery supply chain and I am confident his experience will benefit our team and help us better serve our customers in North America.”

Verbarendse will lead Americold’s North America operations and various support functions to enable the organization to drive efficiency and provide quality service across Americold's operations team. He brings more than 31 years of experience to the company. Prior to joining Americold he served as senior vice president of distribution and replenishment for Albertson’s. He has also served as group vice president of distribution at Albertson’s and held general manager roles at Albertson’s and Supervalu. Verbarendse holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Boise State University.

Source: Americold Realty Trust Inc.