MGP Ingredients, Inc., a provider of specialty proteins and starches, has announced it will build a technologically advanced extrusion plant to produce its ProTerra line of texturized proteins. The new plant will be located adjacent to the company’s existing Atchison, Kansas, plant. Once online in late 2023, the new extrusion plant is expected to produce up to 10 million pounds of ProTerra per year.

Design of the $16.7 million facility will be led by Sabetha, Kansas-based design firm 1 Solutions Group. The firm has extensive experience designing extrusion lines in the food industry (including texturized proteins) and has worked with MGP on previous extrusion projects. Construction on the new facility will begin this summer and will be completed by the end of 2023.

“Achieving in-house production of our ProTerra line of products is a meaningful investment amid growing demand and increasing outsourcing costs,” said MGP CEO Dave Colo.

The new plant will help the company meet the growing demand for its ProTerra product line, while giving it more control over the manufacturing process. MGP currently utilizes co-packers to produce its ProTerra line.

“Building this new extrusion plant gives MGP the capacity and flexibility required to continue to meet the growing demand for our ProTerra line of texturized proteins,” said Michael Buttshaw, MGP’s vice president of ingredient solutions sales and R&D. “By transitioning the manufacturing process in-house, we reduce lead times related to co-packer scheduling issues, increase flexibility related to R&D projects and enhance our ability to effectively commercialize new products.”

Source: MGP Ingredients, Inc.