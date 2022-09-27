MGP Ingredients has named Terri Roberts its first foodservice sales director to help develop an additional channel for plant-based products. She will focus initially on sales of Proterra Crumbles—a product line made with MGP’s textured pea protein—to the college and university foodservice market.

Roberts brings more than 15 years of food sales experience to the new role. Most recently, she served five years as district manager for Reinhart Foodservice/Performance Foodservice, achieving recognition as District of the Year and Rookie of the Year for fiscal year sales and net account growth.

“We welcome Terri, with her passion for her work and her deep experience in the foodservice business,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of Ingredient Solutions Sales and R&D.

Roberts spent four years as district sales manager with U.S. Foods, where she led a team in new account growth and food contract negotiations involving restaurants, healthcare, hospitality, government and education institutions.

A dietitian, she directed nutrition and dietary programs at two hospitals in Iowa and Minnesota after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Kansas State University in Manhattan. Her credentials include Certified ServSafe instructor and proctor for the National Restaurant Association chapter in Wichita, KS.

Source: MGP Ingredients