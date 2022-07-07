Rachel Mitacek has joined MGP Ingredients as a senior scientist supporting Ingredient Solutions R&D. She brings research experience in traditional meat and plant proteins, including work with novel plant protein ingredients used as dairy and meat substitutes.

Mitacek is studying for her Ph.D. in Food Science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Her research in the university’s Plant Protein Innovation Center includes protein extraction optimization, as well as structural and functional characterization for a variety of emerging plant protein ingredients.

“MGP welcomes Rachel’s broad background in protein, meat and food science,” said Tanya Jeradechachai, vice president of Ingredient Solutions R&D. “Her well-rounded research and practical skills perfectly complement our work in new food and ingredient innovations.”

She received undergraduate and Masters’ degrees in Food Science from Oklahoma State University in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Her principal research at OSU used a metabolomics approach to understand the impact of aging, packaging, and antioxidants on meat color.

“Our food scientists help ensure that customers fully realize the benefits of our superior products, from ProTerra textured proteins to Fibersym resistant wheat starches, Arise® wheat protein isolates, and more,” said Vice President of Ingredient Solutions Sales and R&D Mike Buttshaw. “Rachel is an excellent addition to this dedicated group.”

During an internship at a food ingredients company, Mitacek assisted in enhancing plant protein ingredient functionality for use in acidic beverage applications. At another R&D internship, she worked in FSQR at a corn milling plant and pharmaceutical-grade quality control lab.

She is an active member of the Institute of Food Technologists. Mitacek was the 2nd place winner in the IFT Protein Division Oral Research Competition in July 2021.

Source: MGP Ingredients