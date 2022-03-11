Wooster Products has added Matt Gray as research & development and quality control manager. Gray is a PhD graduate of The Ohio State University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and has extensive experience in synthetic materials chemistry and powder diffraction. As the manager of R&D, Dr. Gray leads the effort to improve existing products within the Wooster Products family and develop new ones to address customer needs. As the head of quality control, he oversees testing to verify that products meet the company’s strict guidelines as well as regulatory requirements. His initial focus is on enhancing NITEGLOW, Wooster’s industry leading photoluminescent (glow in the dark) non-slip products. Dr. Gray can be reached at mgray@Wooster-Products.com.

“We’re excited to have Matt leading Wooster’s R & D program,” said Wooster President Poonam Arora Harvey. “His graduate work in photovoltaics dovetails nicely with our photoluminescent technology. Enhancing the industry’s only glow-in-the-dark egress safety stairs with abrasives integrated in the photoluminescent strip will certainly benefit our customers and channel partners. As we start our second century, we’re focused on improving our already industry-leading products to continue to make every step a safe one.”

Source: Wooster Products