The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will hold its 30th annual Executive Conference April 4–6, 2022, at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Conference Center in Tempe, Ariz. Rich Wardwell, president of Superior Grocers, will be the Retailer Keynote. The conference provides the latest information on consumer and industry trends by expert speakers.

The conference opens on Monday, April 4 with the optional Greater Penguin Golf Tournament followed by an evening welcome reception. Tuesday, April 5 offers an impressive line-up of interactive speaker presentations, as well as a networking reception. On Wednesday, April 6, the conference concludes with breakfast and a final informational session.

Tuesday morning begins with the Retailer Keynote followed by Jason Smith, Shopper Intelligence, sharing a new study of 130,000 frozen and dairy shoppers and insights on marketing to them. Tom Bailey, RaboResearch, will look at the significant growth of omnichannel strategies. Curt Avallone, Takeoff Technologies, will describe the economics of robotics and artificial intelligence in e-grocery. Colleen McClellan, Datassential, will discuss how consumers’ in and out of home behavior has shifted. Mike Poznansky, Neato, will help attendees understand Gen Z and how to earn their loyalty. Zack Nippert, CivicScience, will share powerful data on what’s next for consumers and brands including inflation, supply chain issues and macro-trends.

The conference closes early on Wednesday when Zack Nippert returns with Erica Norton, The Hershey Company, to discuss the trends, behaviors, and predictions of the post-pandemic shopper.

To preserve the informal atmosphere that encourages group discussion and more personal interaction, the conference is limited to 150 attendees. Registration is now open on the conference website at www.NFRAExecutiveConference.org.

Source: NFRA