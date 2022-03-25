Minebea Intec has made the user the focus of its website relaunch: improved usability, intuitive navigation, and modern features ensure that prospective customers can directly access their ideal solution. The new website provides an important foundation and ensures that the digital portfolio of the leading provider of weighing and inspection solutions is presented to its best advantage.

The new website is a prime example of Minebea Intec’s evolving digital offering. With its clear user navigation and smart features, the website ensures that the entire portfolio of weighing, inspection, service and software solutions can be explored in just a few clicks. Users are not only able to access information via the website but can also calculate relevant cost factors such as the return on investment or potential savings for themselves using online calculators. The smart product finder, an excellent example of the intuitive user experience provided by the new site, is sure to be of particular interest for visitors to the website.





The product finder: discover the perfect solution in just three clicks

Minebea Intec supplies products to a wide variety of industries, ranging from the food and beverage industry to pharmaceutical groups, and logistics and building companies. This variety calls for a comprehensive portfolio of products. Information about these thousands of different weighing, inspection and supporting software products and their variations can be accessed on company’s website. The product finder has now been created to ensure that website visitors can narrow down the wide variety of products to pinpoint the perfect solution quickly and reliably. Three clicks are all it takes for the tool to provide visitors with all the possible options—it’s as easy as that. The user starts with selecting the type of application they are interested in, such as weighing, counting or foreign body detection. They can then narrow the selection down further by selecting the type of product required which results in products that are direct matches being displayed. The hits can be further narrowed down using the large number of filter options, such as certificates, capacities, or accuracy classes.





Tangible expertise: Weighing & Inspection Wiki, webinars, and Best Practices

Minebea Intec has over 170 years of experience in industrial weighing and inspection technology and this wealth of knowledge is primarily reflected in its innovative products and technologies. In order to supply customers with helpful explanations of specialist terms, Minebea Intec has now provided a new platform on its website in the shape of the Weighing & Inspection Wiki, which processes the company’s accumulated expertise in a practical way and presents it in an easily understandable form. Users can either use this tool to search for specific keywords or can browse through the categories. Minebea Intec also offers a large number of free webinars on its website for its users: over 25 training sessions can currently be accessed free of charge via video on demand and these are constantly being added to. The webinars cover topics such as digital silo and vessel weighing, how to prevent disruptive influences on weighing results and how to safeguard production processes in a compact format.

In addition to the webinars, there are numerous White Papers and How-to Guides on the website. These documents, which are free to download, provide in-depth information so that users can access specialist knowledge in a clearly presented format. The Best Practices from customer projects show how this knowledge is used in practice. From metal detection to changeable weather conditions and high-speed checkweighing, the Best Practices show how Minebea Intec lives up to its claim of being ‘the true measure’ with high-precision solutions. Across over 34 reference projects, Minebea Intec demonstrates how it has tackled a wide range of tasks with practical solutions. Their practical focus makes these reference projects an ideal tool for showing prospective customers how weighing and inspection technologies could be useful for their application.

“We have developed the new website entirely from the customer’s perspective with a particular focus on an optimised user journey and experience,” says Willy-Sebastian Metzger, director of marketing. “We want to make it as easy as possible for prospective customers. In addition to new offerings such as a Weighing & Inspection Wiki and extensive application reports, we have also set up a product finder, and a great deal of work and expertise has gone into this. We hope that this will provide our customers and prospective customers with a tool that enables them to find exactly the weighing or inspection solution that they need in just a few clicks,” says Metzger of the new website’s impressive user experience. With this project, Minebea Intec proves in an impressive fashion that the customer is not just its focus during product development but also in the creation of its digital offerings.

Source: Minebea Intec



