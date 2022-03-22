Polar King International, Inc. has announced plans to attend the 2022 International Pizza Expo & Conference, the largest pizza trade show in the world, taking place March 22–24 in Las Vegas.

Polar King executives will be at the show, including Jared Lung, food and beverage sales, North America, and Patrick Smith, regional sales manager. Polar King subject matter experts will be available in Booth No. 2563, which will have a 5’ x 7’ refrigerated unit on display.

Subject matter experts will be there to discuss Polar King’s Quick Build Program, which provides faster lead times on the most common sizes of built to order walk-in coolers, freezers and combination units.

For more information about the International Pizza Expo & Conference, visit https://pizzaexpo.pizzatoday.com/.

To learn more about Polar King, visit www.polarking.com.

Source: Polar King



