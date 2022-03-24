A new video from Eriez shows the assembly of the company’s StackCell SC-200 high-rate flotation machine in compressed time. The SC-200, the newest addition to the StackCell product line, is the highest capacity unit ever built by Eriez at nearly 300 m3 of equivalent conventional flotation capacity within a 65 m3 flotation cell.

The three-minute video begins with a cutaway illustration that offers a close-up look at various system components, including the feed slurry inlet, high-shear contacting chamber, tailings discharge, and wash water system. The video then takes the viewer onto the Eriez plant floor in Erie, Pennsylvania. Utilizing time-lapse videography, it shows the team assembling the SC-200 to ready it for shipment. Eriez Global Flotation Business Vice President Eric Bain Wasmund, Ph.D., says, “The StackCell is a breakthrough technology that provides a unique solution to many environmental and sustainability challenges for the mining and metals sector. Our company has worked diligently to develop and commercialize the StackCell technology, and this milestone establishes a new standard in the industry.”

The StackCell is a two-stage flotation machine that reduces flotation volumetric requirement and improves recovery of fine particles and slow floating minerals. The key feature of the StackCell is a high shear contacting chamber that is isolated from a quiescent separation chamber, which allows for independent optimization of the particle collection process and the froth recovery process. The StackCell achieves a 75 to 80% reduction in residence time requirement by increasing the flotation rate constant of minerals through introduction of air and particles directly into a high-shear contacting chamber with a multi-stage rotor-stator mechanism. This device has an extremely high specific energy input that is translated to turbulent kinetic energy through the rotor blade design and generates four to five times higher turbulent dissipation rates compared to conventional flotation machines.

To watch the StackCell SC-200 assembly video, visit https://www.eriez.com/StackCell.

Source: Eriez