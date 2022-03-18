Rome Grinding Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Chestnut to the position of vice president of operations. In this executive role, Chestnut will be responsible for direct oversite of all business operations and production. She will focus on partnering with sales, production, sourcing, project management and human resources to meet established goals and improve current processes in production and operations.

Chestnut first started at Rome in 2014, and has served in a multitude of roles within the company, including receptionist, customer service representative, customer service manager, strategic sourcing and production analyst, and production systems analyst. Nicole holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology from Central College in Pella, IA, and has vast training in ERP Management, leadership, sourcing, and customer service.

In 2019, Nicole was awarded the Red Circle Honor as the Rising Star in the Food and Beverage Industry from the FPSA. She currently serves on the Women’s Alliance Network and leads the book club, and volunteers in the Young Professionals Group within the FPSA organization. Chestnut has also recently taken membership in the Women in Manufacturing organization

Regarding her new appointment, Chestnut states, “I'm extremely excited to begin my next chapter at Rome and can't thank everyone enough who has ever taken time to help me grow and learn! Thanks to the guidance from Kate (president of Rome Grinding Solutions) I have become passionate about manufacturing. It's amazing to see what the people here can do and I'm incredibly proud to be able to say I'm part of that.”

When Nicole is not at Rome, she enjoys time spent with her husband, Ben; two sons, Owen and Liam; and two dogs, Rory and Ruby. She enjoys time outside, watching her husband coach one of three sports, reading, and watching The Great British Baking Show.