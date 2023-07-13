CMS Mechanical Solutions Inc. has named David Coen as its vice president of operations.

Coen directs CMS’s operations and ensures efficient, cost-effective procedures that maximize production capabilities and quality. He oversees each manufacturing department and works with senior leadership to develop business goals and initiatives.

“David has a strong track record in operational management with large manufacturers that do business globally,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “We are excited about David’s experience enhancing our overall quality of the production process as we continue to grow.”

During his career, Coen has worked in a variety of leadership positions for poultry equipment, rendering and environmental equipment, and software companies. He has over 20 years of experience with companies that do business in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Away from work, Coen enjoys spending time with his family, working on his ranch and doing CrossFit. He is currently working to obtain his pilot’s license and will complete the process this year.

For more information on CMS Mechanical Solutions, contact CMS at 678-971-6715 or 833-872-4178 (toll-free) or visit here.

Source: CMS Mechanical Solutions