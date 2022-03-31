Next Meats USA, Inc., a Japanese-based manufacturer of eco-friendly plant-based meat alternative products, is now offering two products in six Tokyo Central stores and four Marukai stores throughout Southern California and the Bay Area. Japanese specialty market Tokyo Central first introduced Next Meats’ plant-based products earlier this year in January.

Marukai Corp. President Koichi Toyo said customer response has been impressive for Next Meats. “The consumer demand for this innovative and delicious new plant-based food has exceeded our expectations,” noted Toyo. “We are fulfilling new orders with eager anticipation of future market value.”

The Next Meats’ product line in the U.S. and Canada is Next Short Rib and Next Skirt Steak. They are produced from a textured soy protein (TVP) and there is currently one serving per package at 160-180 calories. The suggested retail price for each 4.23 oz. package is $5.99. Products are also sold online via the Next Meats webstore in 3-pack through 24-pack sizes.

Next Meats USA CEO Koki Terui said it is an exciting and perfect time for expansion in America. “A fast- growing number of consumers are adopting flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets for reasons ranging from proven health benefits to reducing the impact on our shared planet,” Terui said. “Next Meats’ healthy, plant-based products are a delicious addition to any diet, and we are thrilled to expand this journey in the United States and Canada.”

Prior to entering Tokyo Central markets in January, Next Meats were sold at retailers in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Restaurant chefs are also discovering the versatility of Next Meats and products are now served by Michelin-starred Chef Josef Centeno’s Tex-Mex Bar Ama in Los Angeles, Ramen Shack in San Juan Capistrano, J-Spec in New York City, and Tsuchi Café in Toronto.

The growth of Next Meats illustrates a rise in consumer demand for plant-based products. A Specialty Foods Magazine article on Aug. 19, 2021, reported the plant-based foods sector will make up 7.7 percent of the global protein market by 2030, as it rises to more than $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020.

Source: Next Meats USA, Inc.