In an effort to achieve its sustainability goals Greater Omaha Packing, supplier of premium beef in Omaha, Neb., has joined SmartWay Transport Partnership. The innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry stakeholders provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of supply chain transportation.

The SmartWay Transport Partnership has set several ambitious goals, equating to the elimination of the annual energy use of more than 20 million homes. By joining the SmartWay Transport Partnership, Greater Omaha Packing demonstrates its strong leadership and corporate responsibility in reducing its environmental footprint.

Industry-wide SmartWay Transport Partnership goals:

Reduce 312 million barrels of oil

$41.8 billion in fuel

133 metric tons of CO 2

2.6 million tons of NOx

109 million tons of particulate matter

“Greater Omaha Packing invested significant time and resources in creating a more sustainable environmental footprint,” said Preston Dau, Greater Omaha Packing vice president of procurement, transportation, and transformation. “Establishing a partnership with SmartWay Transport reaffirms our organization’s commitment to achieving internal and external goals as a responsible corporate citizen.”

SmartWay Transport was developed in early 2003 and launched in 2004 by the EPA and industry stakeholders, including environmental groups, the American Trucking Association, Business for Social Responsibility, and product manufacturers. Program partners rely upon SmartWay Transport tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from movement of goods. The partnership currently has more than 3,000 partners including logistics companies, shipper, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

